Q: What has being away from school and students been like?
It’s been challenging, when most everything you do is geared around face to face interaction, you have to find other ways to interact with the kids.
Q: What do you miss most and what are you most looking forward to when school resumes?
Face to Face interaction, I’m not real good with social media, so I definitely miss that.
Q: How much have you kept in touch with coaches and athletes, especially springs? How are they holding up, what has their mood been without competition?
There has been contact with coaches and athletes with Zoom meetings, emails, and text. Everyone wants to just get back together and compete.
Q: Has there been any new or updates on the status of summer sports?
I think everyone is waiting for Governor Reynolds to make a decision on what is going to happen past June 1. All of the AD’s In the WIC have come up with a contingency plan, with the hope the restrictions will be lifted on the first of June.
Q: Has there been any discussions or planning for fall school/sports yet?
I’m sure the athletic unions are having discussions, but as of right now we are planning on playing fall sports as planned.
Q: What have you or would you tell this crop of seniors?
The only thing you can tell them is to hang in there, things are going to get better.
I wish I had some great words of wisdom for them, but they just need to stay strong.
It is sad that they had to miss out on all the great things that happen at the end of their senior year.
Q: What has life been like for you over the past couple months?
The fact that I have no set routine has driven me crazy, some days there are different types of meetings that consume your day and then the next you have nothing.
Q: How are you passing the time? What are you reading, watching, etc.?
I have been reading different books on leadership and how to change culture in athletics.
I am now streaming Netflix, Hulu, and Starz. I have watched a wide variety of shows.
Q: How is your family and kids holding up being indoors so much? What kind of stuff have you been doing to try to keep everyone entertained?
All of our kids are out of the house, so they're dealing with it in their own way. Our daughter is expecting a baby in June so things have been a little stressful for her. Our son’s both seem to be handling everything pretty well. My wife is still working full time as a nurse, which leaves me home trying to deal with boredom of the daily routine by myself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.