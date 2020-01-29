Once the Class 5-A No. 15 Abraham Lincoln girls got things rolling, there wasn’t much of anything Thomas Jefferson could do to stop them.
Despite the Yellow Jackets leading for much of the first and second quarters, three big Lynx runs ultimately did in Jefferson.
Lincoln ended the first quarter on a 6-0 run, finished the first half outscoring the Jackets 8-0 and scored the first nine points of the first quarter in handing Jefferson a 44-30 Missouri River Conference loss at the A.L. Fieldhouse.
Jillian Shanks and Lucy Turner each scored 11 points to lead the Lynx while Allison Schubert paced T.J. with 14.
The A.L. victory made it a season sweep of the Yellow Jackets. The Lynx beat Jefferson 48-36 Dec. 13.
Jefferson surprised A.L. by jumping out to an early 7-2 lead on a Jasmine Ramos 3-pointer.
A.L. coach Chad Schaa said his offense had a tough time adjusting to Jefferson’s at the outset.
“I thought we just didn’t start off the way we have done in the past, and I give credit to T.J. They kind of took us out of our scheme a little bit,” Schaa said.
“But we finally kind of started getting rolling there in the second half, and obviously that fourth quarter put us over that. So that was great for us.”
The Lynx (12-3 overall, 9-1 MRC) held the Jackets (6-11, 3-8) to just 11 second-half points.
Jefferson coach Devin Schoening said his team just wasn’t able to keep up with Lincoln offensively.
“I thought we came out with a game plan and played really well early,” Schoening said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to sustain that and has been the case much of the year, our defense does a pretty good job of keeping us in games.
“And offensively we struggle sometimes. And they have a few more girls right now that can make some buckets.”
The Lynx led 8-7 after the first quarter, but a 9-0 Yellow Jacket surge had Jefferson up 16-11 with 4:50 remaining in the half.
With T.J. leading 19-13, Lincoln scored the final eight points of the half to take a 21-19 lead to the locker room.
Schoening said the run before halftime hurt.
“The end of the first half was really the killer. We took a timeout after hitting a 3 and going up 19-13. We really talked about this is the moment to extend this. This is the moment to put some pressure on them and see how they handle it,” Schoening said.
Jefferson had a 6-5 advantage in the third quarter to pull to within a point at 26-25 heading to the fourth where the Lynx would outscore the Jackets 18-5 to close them out.
Schaa said he was happy to see his team pick up the pace defensively in the second half.
“You know we talked about getting more intensity going with our defense and just wanting it more,” Schaa said.
“And then we kind of made a little switch to a zone there toward the end just to kind of throw a little kink into what they wanted to do, and it kind of worked there towards the end.”
Thomas Jefferson (6-11, 3-8) 7 12 6 5—30
Abraham Lincoln (12-3, 9-1) 8 13 5 18—44
TJ: Hannah Belt 7, Jasmine Ramos 3, Allisa Schubert 4, Allison Schubert 14, Ellie Perrine 2.
AL: Jillian Shanks 11, Emily Pomernackas 2, Kayla Schleifman 6, Baylie Girres 6, Julia Wagoner 8, Lucy Turner 11.
Abe Lincoln boys 62, Thomas Jefferson 47
The Abraham Lincoln boys completed a season sweep of Thomas Jefferson with a 62-47 win at the A.L. Fieldhouse.
Noah Sandbothe scored 14 points while Christian Tidiane and Kaden Baxter each added 11 for the Lynx.
Quran Owens led the Yellow Jackets with 25 points while Amer Ibar scored 11.
Lincoln (13-1 overall, 10-0 MRC) led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter and took a 28-23 advantage into halftime.
The Lynx outscored the Yellow Jackets (3-13, 2-10) 19-11 in the third quarter to open up a 47-34 advantage going to the fourth.
Thomas Jefferson (3-13, 2-10) 14 9 11 13—47
Abraham Lincoln (13-1, 10-0) 16 12 19 15—62
TJ: Reese Schlotfeld 2, Aiden Flynn , Wimath Gilo 2, Quran Owens 25, Amer Iber 11, Noah Weinfurtner 7.
AL: Christian Tidiane 11, JR Krauss 2, Jamison Gruber 2, Josh Dix 8, Matt Evans 4, Kaden Baxter 11, Andrew Christensen 9, Noah Sandbothe 14.
