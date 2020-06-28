Melvin and Alice (Rose) Pitt will be celebrating their 60th anniversary July 2, 2020.
The couple were married at Carson Presbyterian Church, in Carson, Iowa.
Their children include, Gary (1961 to 1993), Wesley (1963 to 1984), Rod, Ellie (Ken), Randy (Bobbi); grandchildren, David, James, Jessica, Wes, Wyatt, Nolan, Ken, Lauren, Corey, Sam and Faith; plus 12 great-grandchildren.
Please join their family in a card shower in their honor. Cards can be sent to: Melvin and Alice Pitt, 2558 5th Avenue, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
