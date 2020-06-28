George and Imogene Kelley will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 29, 1955, in Woodbine, Iowa. They have been blessed with 3 daughters; 6 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren.
Cards of congratulations can be sent to: George and Imogene Kelley, 1012 Arbor Ridge Circle, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.