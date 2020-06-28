George and Imogene Kelley Then

George and Imogene Kelley will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married on June 29, 1955, in Woodbine, Iowa. They have been blessed with 3 daughters; 6 grandsons and 3 great-grandchildren.

Cards of congratulations can be sent to: George and Imogene Kelley, 1012 Arbor Ridge Circle, Council Bluffs, IA 51503.

