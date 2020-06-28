Tom Struthers will be celebrating 80 years of living on the Fourth of July, 2020. His family will be honoring him for this milestone with a private celebration. He would welcome cards and memories to be sent to him at: 16 Valley View Dr., Apt 210, Council Bluffs, Iowa 51503.
