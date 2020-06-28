Oliver Edris will be celebrating his 90th birthday, June 29, 2020.
Dad was born on a farm just east of Council Bluffs, and attended elementary years at Meadowbrook School, now Lewis Central. He graduated from Abraham Lincoln in 1948, then enrolled in National Railroad Schools, in Omaha, Neb., for Telegraphy and was hired by Rock Island Railroad from 1949 to 1956.
In 1951, Dad was inducted into the U.S. Army and was assigned to the 50th Signal Battalion. He served in Japan and Korea.
He married Esther in 1954, and served as foster parent from 1965 to the 1980’s, as office of Priest then Elder for Community of Christ for over 40 years, he was a Boy Scout leader, and did other volunteering.
He retired from Union Pacific Railroad in 1989.
His children include, his son, Larry Edris (Mariann); his daughters, Kate Kathleen Cross, DeeAnna LeFluer (Mark), Lisa Knapp (Mark), and Shelly Trujillo. He also has nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
A private celebration will be held in his honor.
