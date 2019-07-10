Erica Golwitzer and Travis Kephart of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Shane Henry Kephart, born June 3 at CHI Health Mercy Hospital.
Skylar Strahm and Dillon Severn of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Luna Rae Severn, born June 10 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Alicia Almazan and Roberto Ramos of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Nayeli Isabel Almazan Ramos, born June 12 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
McKenna and Daltin Pickett of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Sawyer Dean Pickett, born June 13 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Mariah Garcia and Connor Head of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Natalie Marie Head, born June 18 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Breanna Pilling of Carson is the parent of a boy named Avery Michael Pilling, born June 19 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jennifer and Roger Sandau of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Joryn Christine Sandau, born June 21 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Jennifer Luna and Humberto Luna Gonzalez of Carter Lake are the parents of a boy named Mateo Elliott Joseph Luna, born June 21 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Araceli Gil Gomez and Juan Garcia of Omaha are the parents of a boy named Juan Carlos Garcia, Jr., born June 22 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Herlinda Gurrola Santoyo and Efren Berumen Contreras of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Katherine Berumen Gurrola, born June 22 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Lacey Fisher and Steven Powers of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Ripley Polaris Powers, born June 22, at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Autumne and Philip Ryan of Council Bluffs are the parents of a girl named Haven Elizabeth Ryan, born June 23 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Elizabeth Rhoades and Dustin Bohlen of Hamburg are the parents of a girl named Wynonna Issoline Rae-Ann Rhoades, born June 24 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Monica and Jacob Davis of Glenwood are the parents of a boy named Jackson James Davis, born June 24 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Cassandra Chapman and Richard Kleckner of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named Rychas Trust Kleckner, born June 25 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Krystle and Zachary Hamilton of Logan are the parents of a boy named David Alexander Hamilton, born June 26 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Leslie and Taygen Vicary of Logan are the parents of a girl named Lela Evangeline Vicary, born June 27 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Julie Lin and James Kopecky of Council Bluffs are the parents of a boy named James Robert Kopecky, Jr., born June 29 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
Kelsey Pacheco of Council Bluffs is the parent of a girl named Taylah Kay Pacheco, born June 30 at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital.
