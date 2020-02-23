R. Scott Darrah, a Private Wealth Advisor with Ameriprise Financial, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc., in Council Bluffs, has achieved membership in the Million Dollar Round Table (MDRT), The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®. Darrah has achieved Million Dollar Round Table status for the 14th time. Darrah also achieved MDRT’s Top of the Table honors for the 6th time.
Darrah attained MDRT membership based, in part, on professional success, client service, adherence to a code of ethics, professionalism and involvement in at least one other industry association. Attaining membership in MDRT is achieved by less than 1 percent of the world’s life insurance and financial services professionals. Each year, approximately 1,000 MDRT members qualify for the Top of the Table, representing the top 4 percent of the entire MDRT membership.
As a Private Wealth Advisor, Darrah provide[s] financial advice that is anchored in a solid understanding of client needs and expectations and provided in one-on-one relationships with his clients. For more information, please contact R. Scott Darrah at 712-256-4900 or visit the Ameriprise office at 120 S. 6th Street, Council Bluffs, IA 51501.
