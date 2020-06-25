Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation released a six-year economic development review on Tuesday.
From 2013 to the end of 2019, Advance has completed 27 landed projects and assisted 227 businesses with economic development. These projects represented $203 million in capital investment and 330 new and retained jobs for Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, according to the report.
“Landed” refers to the businesses Advance has helped from start to finish either by expansion or establishing a footprint in Council Bluffs or Pottawattamie County, according to Advance Southwest Iowa Executive Director Paula Hazlewood.
Advance expanded its efforts to attract new businesses, retain and grow existing businesses in 2018. In 2019, the organization added LaUNch to its program of work. Funded by the Iowa West Foundation to help build the entrepreneurial ecosystem in southwest Iowa, LaUNch’s goal is to unearth entrepreneurs and provide the daily guidance, connections and a sense of belonging they need to start or grow a business in Pottawattamie County, the report stated.
Over a six-year period, more than 200 businesses have been helped in some way, Hazlewood said.
“We’ve helped them with something, whether it’s finding a piece of real estate, connected them to the Small Business Development Center, or ran some data. Some were actual projects, but did not materialize for various reasons,” Hazlewood said.
Advance has helped companies such as: EQ School of Hair Design, Tyson, Warren Distribution, Full Fledged Brewing, CHI Health, Loffredo Fresh Produce and OmniTel Communications, among others.
“We thought it was appropriate to do a six-year capture,” Hazlewood said. “We have an internal customer relationships management system that tracks our activity. Those projects that are remaining in the active category are in the system, as well.”
The report can be found here: flipsnack.com/ASWIC/aswic-organization-review-2013-2019.html.
