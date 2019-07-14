For just the fourth time in its nearly 162-year history, The Daily Nonpareil will move to a new location on Saturday, July 20.
The Nonpareil move to 300 W. Broadway, Suite 108, inside the Omni Centre Business Park.
For the past 16 years, The Daily Nonpareil has been located at its current location at 535 W. Broadway, on the third floor of the Heartland Properties building.
Publisher Tom Schmitt said The Nonpareil is relocating to an office facility that is better fitted for how the newspaper operates today.
“We’re moving to a space that more appropriately fits our staffing and production needs,” he said. “We wanted to remain in the downtown area, and we met that goal.”
To prepare for the move, The Daily Nonpareil offices will close at noon on Friday, July 19. No classified advertisements for the weekend can be placed after noon. The offices will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, July 22, at the new location in the Omni Centre Business Park.
“We will be up and running and open for business as usual on Monday morning,” said Schmitt.
Although The Daily Nonpareil offices will close early on July 19, there will be normal delivery of the paper on Saturday and Sunday.
Telephone numbers and email addresses for The Daily Nonpareil and its staff members will not be changing.
“By early this fall, a new occupant will move into the entire third floor of the building where The Nonpareil is now located,” Schmitt said. “I’m not at liberty to say who that new occupant will be. That firm will make its own announcement at the appropriate time.”
