AMC Theatres announced Friday its full support of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's "social distancing" guidelines.
Starting Saturday until April 30, AMC in Council Bluffs — and nationwide — is cutting its seating capacity by 50%.
In addition to social distancing, AMC stated they have increased its cleaning protocols with a focus on high-touch areas— kiosks, counter tops, restrooms, handrails and doorknobs — once an hour. Auditoriums are being cleaned between every showtime, the release stated.
Theater associates who are feeling ill will be excused from work and should not come to the theater, the release said.
“With this action, we are facilitating the ‘social distance’ between guests who still want to see movies on a big screen,” said Adam Aron, CEO and President of AMC Theatres, in a press release.
Aron stated they are closely monitoring the guidance of the CDC, and complying with all directives from federal, state and local health and government authorities.
