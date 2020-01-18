The Anytime Fitness location at 1137 N. Broadway in Council Bluffs has closed.
Members of the fitness facility received a message announcing the location was closed permanently on Jan 10.
“First and foremost, thank you for your patronage at the Council Bluffs, Iowa, Anytime Fitness Location,” the message stated. “We regret to inform you the Anytime Fitness location at 1137 N. Broadway, Council Bluffs, has closed effective January 10, 2020.”
Five-year gym member Karen Brandenburg was surprised by the closure. She was headed for Anytime Fitness when she saw the email.
“It’s the worst news ever. It made me sad,” Brandenburg said. “It was a great gym, it had a great atmosphere.”
Besides missing the gym, Brandenburg said she’d miss seeing some of the friends she had made there.
Anytime Fitness responded to the closure saying they notified local members as soon as the closure was confirmed. The company also stated members can transfer to a different Anytime Fitness location if requested. There are no additional Anytime Fitness locations in Council Bluffs.
The next closest Anytime Fitness in the area is the Jones Street club, 1027 Jones St., Omaha.
“Members of the Council Bluffs club are welcome to move their membership there, or any Anytime Fitness location they prefer, if they so choose,” the company said.
Members were given until Jan. 24 to transfer to a nearby Anytime Fitness, otherwise its billing company, ABC Financial, will automatically cancel their membership.
Billing for local members was stopped Jan. 10.
The message said members who paid in full can contact owner Louis Lamb at 402-639 2966.
