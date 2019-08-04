Deborah L. Petersen, from Petersen Law PLLC in Council Bluffs, has been elected to serve on The Iowa State Bar Association Board of Governors beginning in June 2019.
The Iowa State Bar Association is an organization that facilitates professional growth and collegiality among Iowa attorneys. The association represents approximately 8,000 lawyers from all practice areas across the state and is governed by a Board of Governors elected from each of the state’s 14 judicial election districts, led by an elected slate of officers (President, President-elect and Vice President).
Petersen will represent District 4 on the ISBA Board of Governors. She received her undergraduate degree from Creighton University in 1981 and graduated from Creighton School of Law in 1984. She is very active in the Council Bluffs community, volunteering with the Alzheimer’s Association, Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and Network Council Bluffs. Petersen Law PLLC was established in 2012 as a general practice firm serving Council Bluffs.
Petersen also serves on the ISBA’s Real Estate Section Council, Title Standards Committee, Foundation Board, and on the Iowa Supreme Court Attorney Grievance Commission.
