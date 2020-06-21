Cox Appointed to Labor and Employment Law Section Council
Jamie L. Cox, a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., has been appointed by Iowa State Bar Association President-Elect, Jerry Schnurr, to serve on the 2020-2021 Labor and Employment Law Section Council. The Council is composed of 13 outstanding lawyers from across the state who have an interest in issues specific to labor and employment law. The Council meets to discuss and exchange ideas regarding developments in the law and provide assistance to other lawyers in improving their practices.
Mr. Cox joined Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. in 2001 and became a partner in 2006. He is licensed to practice in Iowa and Nebraska. He is also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Section on Litigation, the Government Practice Section, the Administrative Law Section and the Solo and Small Firm Sections, the Nebraska State Bar Association Section on Labor Relations & Employment Law, and the American Bar Association Sections on Labor & Employment Law, Dispute Resolution Law, and Litigation. Mr. Cox serves on the board of the Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce and volunteers as a local soccer coach.
