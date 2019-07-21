Kolln Appointed to Elder Law Section Council
Iowa State Bar Association President-Elect, Jerry Schnurr III, has appointed Lonny L. Kolln II, a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C., to serve on the 2019-2020 Elder Law Section Council.
The Elder Law Council is composed of members who have an interest in issues specific to the elderly population. The Council discusses ideas, ask and answer questions and access resources that further knowledge in this area of the law. The group also organizes continuing education seminars to educate and alert others to new and revised federal and state law impacting older citizens.
Mr. Kolln joined Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. in 2002. He is licensed to practice in Iowa and Nebraska. He is also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Sections on Real Estate and Title Law, and Taxation Law. He regularly staffs the firm’s Carroll and Harlan, Iowa offices.
