Rankin Appointed to Taxation Section Council
Iowa State Bar Association President, Willard “Bill” Boyd III, has appointed Lee M. Rankin to serve on the 2019-2020 Taxation Section Council. The Taxation Section Council is an organization in which members who have an interest in taxation can meet for discussion and exchange of ideas. The section then makes recommendations and present programs regarding the recommendations, subject to the approval of the Board of Governors.
In addition, Mr. Rankin was appointed to chair the 2019 Bloethe Tax School, a widely attended annual educational event sponsored by the Taxation Section.
Mr. Rankin has been a partner with Willson & Pechacek, P.L.C. since January, 2010 and is licensed to practice in Iowa and Nebraska. He is also a member of the Iowa State Bar Association Tax Law and Probate and Trust Law and a section member of the American Bar Association Taxation section. Lee regularly staffs the firm’s offices in Council Bluffs and Onawa, Iowa.
