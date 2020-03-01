Council Bluffs REALTOR®
Brenda Flores Receives
Phil Dodge Award
The annual NP Dodge Holiday Party and Awards Ceremony was held on Saturday, February 22, at the Hilton Omaha. Brenda Flores was honored with the Phil Dodge Award. Each year one special NP Dodge REALTOR® is chosen for this coveted award for his/her commitment to customer service, professional ethics, community involvement, and as Phil Dodge himself once said, “Our highest calling is service over self.”
In his announcement speech, Nate Dodge, President of NP Dodge Company, said, “... Brenda is dedicated to her career and dedicated to serving others ... Currently Brenda is a dedicated volunteer with the Food for the Poor and Homes for Haiti project, a faith-based initiative to provide housing and food for Haitian families. For the last 6 years, she has helped raise over $80,000 to build over 25 homes. She has contributed to the project both while in Haiti working on homes for families, and state side, heading large fundraising projects to support the mission. Brenda also was a big part of the Make a Wish program for over 12 years and was a Board Member on the MOHM’s Homeless Shelter for over 10 years and helped build and fundraise for their newest shelter.”
About NP Dodge
NP Dodge is the longest running, family-owned real estate company in the United States. The company currently maintains eight sales offices in Nebraska and Iowa and has over 450 sales associates. NP Dodge Real Estate is an affiliate of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® and Luxury Portfolio International®.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.