Bath and Body Works, which recently closed its store inside the Mall of the Bluffs, will open a new location at Metro Crossing in the spring.
Pine Tree, the Metro Crossing developer, confirmed to the Nonpareil Friday that the fragrant bath, body and home products retailer will open the new Council Bluffs location. Bath and Body Works will be located next door — to the south — of the soon-to-open Old Navy, which is opening in the former Bed, Bath and Beyond.
The store was among Mall of the Bluffs tenants who were told to vacate by the end of 2019 after Menard Inc. purchased the mall property.
Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott said in early December that the Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company would build a “bigger and better store” at the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.