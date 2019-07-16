Store closure signs and sales now plaster Bed Bath and Beyond merchandise at Metro Crossing Shopping Center.
The retail chain opened the 20,000-square-foot store at 3706 Metro Drive in August of 2008, but will soon close. Merchandise storewide is on clearance and sale. The store is no longer accepting coupons or returns.
On April 12, The Des Moines Register reported the company will close 40 locations in fiscal 2019 and open 15 new stores, according to Robyn D’Elia, chief financial officer and treasurer of Bed Bath and Beyond. She said, “This number will grow unless we are able to negotiate more favorable lease terms with our landlords.”
This is the second store in Metro Crossing to announce its closure this July. Hallmark recently announced that it too would close.
The company has eight other Iowa locations in Cedar Rapids, Clive, Coralville, Davenport, Dubuque, Sioux City, Waterloo and West Des Moines.
Attempts to reach corporate were not immediately returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.