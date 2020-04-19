When Blue Stone Therapy Solutions was founded in 2009, it started as an Iowa-based contract therapy and rehabilitation consulting provider.
Now, the company has expanded into Nebraska and Minnesota and employs up to 485 therapists and providers, according to a release from the company.
To showcase this growth and move the company forward, the business announced a name change — Blue Stone Therapy — taking “solutions” off and releasing an updated logo to match.
“Most people knew us by Blue Stone Therapy, and we had the solutions figured out already, just kidding. After 10 years it was time to update our branding, change our name and drop the solutions off,” said founder and CEO Doug Johnson.
The company’s name originated based on the gemstone sapphire, which is the most precious blue gemstone, according to the release.
Those gemstones have typically been used for centuries because of their their healing properties and ability to enhance calmness. The name was chosen to act as a symbol of integrity and healing, Johnson said.
Blue Stone Therapy provides services at skilled nursing facilities, independent living communities, assisted living communities and home healthcare agencies.
The group provides services throughout eight communities across Iowa, including Council Bluffs, in addition to growth in Nebraska and Minnesota.
The company uses technology to provide services such as preventing falls before they happen, screening members of the community and identifying additional outpatient opportunities, according to their website.
Blue Stone Therapy approaches everything from the long term providers’ perspective, said Jay Pfalzgraf, director of business development for Blue Stone Therapy.
“We’ve been very fortunate to have great clients and partners to build strength and enhance so many lives over the last 10 years,” he said. “Our company continues to grow and evolve as the long-term care profession continues to shift. It was time to update our logo to reflect our forward movement as the profession’s landscape changes.”
