Don’t say goodbye to the pie.
American Blue Ribbon Holdings, the parent company of 75 company-owned Village Inn restaurants and 84 franchise locations, filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Monday.
Since Monday, the company closed 33 underperforming stores, according to a release, which included an Omaha, Nebraska, Village Inn on 44th and Dodge Streets.
The company said its financial trends have been negative since 2017 as restaurant operations struggled with declining sales and higher wage rates.
The two Village Inn restaurants in Council Bluffs, at 2935 W. Broadway and 1906 Rue St., are not affected by the bankruptcy and will remain open, according to a Rob Hoskins, the vice president of a Nashville, Tennessee-based public relations firm and a media representative for American Blue Ribbon Holdings.
An associate of the West Broadway Village Inn said Wednesday the bankruptcy does not affect its location. An associate of the Madison Ave. restaurant declined to comment.
—The BH News Service contributed to this report.
