The new Bomgaars location at 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd., is officially open for business.
The store renovated and moved into the former Kmart building. Kmart closed in January. The new Bomgaars location more than doubles its former size from 33,500- to 88,000-square-feet.
“Most departments were expanded, especially clothing, footwear, tools, animal feeds and pet foods,” said Torrey Wingert vice president and CFO of Bomgaars. “Dog food, pet food, horse feed were all expanded in the new store. There will be different varieties and more on hand.”
Over the previous weekend, the store showed positive results with the additional items and expansion, he said.
Store manager Joseph Puhalla also noticed an increase in customers since the store opened at the new location.
“There’s a lot of people wanting to check it out,” Puhalla said. “We’re excited to have the building and help people find what they need.”
Some ways the store will be more convenient for customers include better organization, more assortments of items, wider isles and a generally more customer-friendly set up, said Puhalla.
A grand opening event is scheduled for this Friday and Saturday.
The two days will include hot dogs and refreshments provided around noon each day, special pricing, drawings and prizes — including a year’s supply of different types of dog food.
“A lot of people were coming and visiting, and we’re looking forward to the growth and being able to add more products for our customers,” said Wingert. “We’re excited and invite everyone to come out and check it out.”
