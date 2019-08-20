Outgrowing its current store location, Bomgaars is moving to the former Kmart building on 2803 E. Kanesville Blvd., the week of Sept. 9.
Newly renovated, the new location more than doubles its current size from 33,500- to 88,000-square-feet.
“We’re excited and looking forward to it and appreciate all of the support the community has given us over the years ... that’s part of the reason we’re expanding — to offer more service and products,” said Torrey Wingert, Bomgaars vice president and CFO.
More space also means room and availability for clothing, tools, pet foods, seasonal merchandise and more for customers.
To accommodate the additional space and merchandise, Wingert said Bomgaars is hiring more employees.
If all goes as planned, the new location will be open to customers as soon as Sept. 12, he said.
The grand opening is scheduled for Sept. 20 and 21.
At the opening, there will be special pricing, drawings and prizes, along with some food and refreshments provided around noon both days.
