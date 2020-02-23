Heidi Christiansen could smell the former Mad Ox Bakery storefront as she was setting up her third Boost Mobile location in Council Bluffs.
Planted at 215 W. Broadway, Christiansen said the location was met by a demographic who might be interested in no contract, prepaid phone service.
The store held a soft opening Friday.
Christiansen and her husband, Brant, have 10 Boost Mobile stores in the Council Bluffs-Omaha metro, one in Fremont, Nebraska, and another in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Amid a citywide debate on medians, Christiansen said her 26th and West Broadway store was losing traffic because of the already installed medians — now the only medians included in the phases of the West Broadway reconstruction plan.
“Medians didn’t help our business,” she said. “It was back and forth. Now that medians are out of the plan, we’re the only businesses affected by them.”
Christiansen said she wants to remain optimistic — that opening the third Bluffs location will help their company expand its coverage.
The new Boost Mobile — next to State Farm and Pizza Counter — is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Christiansen said she is planning a grand opening celebration in the near future, likely with food and freebies.
