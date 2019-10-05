Boxer Barbeque quietly opened at its new location at 513 S. Main St., on Tuesday.
Moving from its Creek Top location, owner Renae Dieatrick bought the restaurant in March of 2018 and announced plans to move that August.
“We didn’t want anything to be too crazy, since we had new employees and it’s a new spot,” Dieatrick said.
The restaurant is equipped with first- and second-floor seating and a full bar.
“It’s a few more seats then we had before, upstairs seats around 130 in the banquet room, down here seats around 82,” she said. “Everything is new, and the building has exposed bricks and beams.”
Dieatrick said the atmosphere for the restaurant has also changed with music playing in the background and a different look.
The restaurant also features a community table.
“We have a great community table, and we’re hoping people will be able to come in and make some new friends at the community table. Grab a beer and eat some ribs,” Dieatrick said.
Healthier menu items and more staff were also added, she said.
“We have fresh salads and pulled chicken on the menu daily now,” said Dieatrick. “We have a full bar and are serving all kinds of drinks like beer on tap. The atmosphere is really cool with the exposed bricks and beams. It’s a totally different feel than it was at the other place.”
The restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, but is closed Sunday and Monday.
Boxer Barbeque also provides a catering service.
