Boys Town officials have announced that Patrick Garcia has been named executive director of Boys Town Iowa.
Garcia has more than 30 years of experience in youth and family services, including 15 years of experience at Boys Town.
In his role as executive director, Garcia will lead and manage the operations of the Boys Town Iowa site which currently provides services in over one-third of the state.
He will be responsible for community outreach and advocacy, business planning and the management and operation of Boys Town services throughout the state of Iowa.
“Pat’s knowledge of the Boys Town mission, his background in community outreach and his overall experience in the youth and family services sector make him ready to take this next step in his career,” said Barb Vollmer, executive vice president of youth care. “I look forward to seeing how he will continue to grow the Boys Town Iowa site and further our mission throughout the state of Iowa.”
Garcia began his career at Boys Town in 1990 as an assistant family teacher. He then served as a family teacher for eight years from 1992 to 2000.
Before returning to Boys Town in 2014, Garcia held a variety of leadership roles at Omaha Home for Boys and spent two years as president and CEO of Epworth Village in York, Nebraska.
Most recently, he served as the community outreach developer for Boys Town Iowa where he established key political relationships and created business opportunities for the site.
In addition to his experience, Garcia holds a master’s degree in human services from Bellevue University and a bachelor’s degree in human development and the family from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
Find more information about Boys Town online at Boystown.org.
