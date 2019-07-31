Due to a water line break, the Mall of the Bluffs announced it will be closed until the repairs are completed.
That includes the Council Bluffs Driver’s License Station inside of the Mall of the Bluffs.
Officials from the Pottawattamie County Treasurer’s office said driver’s license services are available in any county in Iowa.
Renewal and replacement services could normally be serviced at the Motor Vehicle Department’s self-serve kiosk in the Hy-Vee on West Broadway, but the kiosk ”has been out of order for weeks,” according to a Hy-Vee employee.
Online services are available at mymvd.iowadot.gov/account/login.
To add to the closure, McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken near the Mall of the Bluffs are also closed. The It’s $5 announced its closure, but stated on Facebook the store would open again on Saturday.
Planet Fitness is currently open, but water is not available, according to a gym associate.
