Iowa is the 11th state and three days into allowing legal betting on professional, college and international sporting events, fantasy sports contests and internet fantasy sports.
Local casinos are following suit in celebration of this feat.
Horseshoe and Harrah’s casinos are opening The Book, a sports betting area consistent with Caesars Entertainment properties nationwide.
Horseshoe invited Heisman Trophy-winning Nebraska quarterback Eric Crouch and WBO welterweight boxing champion Terence “Bud” Crawford to kick off the ribbon cutting and grand opening in the Whiskey Roadhouse, at 4 p.m. Aug. 23.
The ribbon cutting, in conjunction with the Chamber of Commerce, is set for 4:30 p.m. inside the Whiskey Roadhouse.
“Crouch will place the first bet that will go to charity — nothing has been 100 percent confirmed, but that was Eric’s idea,” Beasley said. “It’s entirely up to him on what he wants to bet.
Horseshoe, the larger of the two casinos, is taking ownership of the former William Hill area previously used for dog and horse betting, said Jill Beasley, vice president of marketing for the two properties.
Five betting windows will be available for guests.
“We have the The Whiskey Roadhouse at Horseshoe we are transferring more into a sportsbook or bar experience. We’ve added over 40 TVs in that space,” Beasley said. “We are adding a pre-game menu with game-day food selections — burgers, nachos and wings — but that won’t be available until Aug. 31.”
Food at Horseshoe’s Book will be available on bigger games days Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Beasley said.
Harrah’s will feature four sports betting windows, a full-service bar, video displays and 16 high definition TVs in the already-existing Tag Lounge.
Although local casinos are renovating in some capacity to meet the needs of interested sports bettors, mobile sports betting details have yet to be ironed.
Ameristar announced Thursday it would not have its mobile app ready until mid- 2020, although its kiosks and sportsbook are open for business.
Harrah’s and Horseshoe Casinos predicted its mobile betting app won’t be ready until September or early October and its kiosks not installed until September, Beasley said.
