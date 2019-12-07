The Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that Tom Hanafan will continue acting as interim president and chief executive officer into 2020.
Hanafan, the former mayor of Council Bluffs, was hired as interim president and CEO after former President and CEO Dan Koenig resigned in June.
At the time, Hanafan signed a contract to serve through the first of the year, saying he was not interested in the position on a full-time basis. In November, the board voted unanimously to retain Hanafan’s leadership for up to one year — the duration of 2020 as needed.
Hanafan said he enjoys working for a board that is so engaged and has a futuristic view of the city.
Amid transitional changes in leadership, the board also announced Friday it has been working with a consultant to complete a strategic planning process to develop its role in the city moving forward.
The board said it is using time with Hanafan to complete the strategic plan, formulate a new job description for the replacement president and CEO and complete the search process.
“Through this strategic planning process, the chamber would like to determine its role in our community,” Judd Knispel, owner of a State Farm Insurance Agency and the 2019-20 chair of the Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, said in a release. “(The board) is dedicated to the development of a strong chamber of commerce that fulfills its mission to enhance the economic growth and prosperity of its members and the Council Bluffs area.”
The chamber stated that it will continue to focus its priorities on membership development, workforce development, leadership development and strategic planning.
“The Council Bluffs chamber has a lot of strong programs to help our business members succeed,” Hanafan said. “Our members benefit greatly from chamber programs including networking, professional development and training, Leadership Council Bluffs, Impact CB Young Professionals and more.”
