Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce and Leadership Council Bluffs Alumni Association have announced the members of the 32nd class of Leadership Council Bluffs.
For 32 years, the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce has been helping to grow and develop leaders in the Council Bluffs community. Leadership Council Bluffs is designed to identify and develop potential leaders, helping them design and enhance their own leadership style with an emphasis on the community perspective.
Members of the 32nd class include: Robert Ahrens, Centris Federal Credit Union; Chad Bartlett, Council Bluffs Community School District; Ramon Calzada, Centro Latino of Iowa; Cheryl Clark, Children’s Square U.S.A.; Mallory Davis, City of Council Bluffs; and Cole Epley, Boyd Jones and Alicia Frieze, Council Bluffs Convention & Visitor Bureau.
Also, Tim Galligan, Iowa West Foundation; Lisa Gronstal, CHI Health Mercy Council Bluffs; Kimberly Henry, Iowa Western Community College; Shalimar Mazetis, Advance Southwest Iowa Corporation; Jamie Neelon, US Bank; Chris Peterson, Boys & Girls Club of Council Bluffs; Joseph Poore, Methodist Jennie Edmundson; Sara Porter, Heartland Properties Inc.; Ryan Pozzi, Pozzi Family Foundation; and Jodi Quakenbush, City of Council Bluffs.
Also, Jamie Ruppert, Council Bluffs Public Library; Melanie Smith, Warren Distribution; Bridgette Watson, Council Bluffs Schools Foundation; Kerry Wiles, Heartland Family Service; David Wise, TS Bank; Bill Wypyski, All Care Health Center.
Participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will attend 10 powerful sessions focused on different aspects of the community including education, healthcare, government, economic development, nonprofits, public safety and community history.
In addition, participants will enhance their personal leadership skills, enrich their team building skills, and have the opportunity to learn more about philanthropy through a partnership with Pottawattamie County Community Foundation and Omaha Community Foundation.
The participants in the Leadership Council Bluffs program will also be required to complete a Community Trustee Project.
“The objective of the Leadership Council Bluffs program is for participants to improve their leadership potential through community engagement and to assume greater responsibility on boards and commissions,” said Lori Shields, program director for Leadership Council Bluffs. “The Leadership Council Bluffs program has a strong history, and we are looking forward to unleashing the potential of Class 32.”
