Impact CB, the young professional’s group of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce, has elected three new board members.
Mia Laustrup of STARS Scholarship Program, Cara Cool-Trede of Career EdVantage SWI and Rachel Schott of Pottawattamie Arts, Culture & Entertainment (PACE) have all joined the board for three-year terms.
The young professionals group has 111 paid members, and its mission is to invite motivated young professionals to advance Council Bluffs today through networking, philanthropy and development. The group currently has four committees that center around events, membership, communications and civic engagement.
Successful recent events have included an “Ollie Art Tour” in partnership with the Iowa West Foundation, which took young professionals on a tour of the art in Council Bluffs on Ollie the Trolley, Haunted Flashlight Tours at the Squirrel Cage Jail and an escape room night at The Cryptic Room.
“I’m very excited for the future of Impact CB. We have a very engaged board of motivated young professionals who are all big-picture and forward-thinkers. We recently held a strategic planning session to redefine who we are, which provided a clear focus for the impact we are going to have on advancing our community,” said Impact CB President Kyle Gay. “The year 2020 is going to be a huge year for Impact CB. With 111 current members and growing it has never been a better time to be part of something great.”
Additionally, Impact CB just announced the details for its membership drive, which takes place annually in January. This year, the group is changing things up with a 90s theme and invites young professionals to have some fun from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Hub on Jan. 23, 2020. The event will include pizza, beer, networking, Nerf guns and “knockerball,” which involves large air-filled balls that you wear to play soccer.
The cost for an annual membership is $30, now with the ability to pay and manage your membership online at www.councilbluffsiowa.com/impact-cb.
Impact CB currently has a total of 11 board members including: Kyle Gay, Charles E. Lakin YMCA (President); Turner Morgan, The 712 Initiative; Matt Schuster, TS Prosperity Group; Ashley Flater, MICAH House; Kyle McGinn, McGinn Law Firm; Melissa Peterson, TS Banking Group; and Rob Dobson, Heritage Financial Services, LLC.
To learn more about Impact CB, upcoming events or volunteer opportunities, visit www.councilbluffsiowa.com/impact-cb or reach out to one of its current board members.
