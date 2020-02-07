CHI Health Mercy Hospital in Council Bluffs has been recognized as a Five-Star Overall Hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
This is the highest quality rating CMS grants to hospitals nationwide. Only 407 out of 4,586 hospitals receive this honor.
CHI Health hospitals joining Mercy in earning this prestigious honor include CHI Health Midlands and CHI Health Nebraska Heart in Lincoln.
When rating hospitals, CMS looks at inpatient and outpatient data for a number of areas, including cardiac surgery, treatment of heart failure and treatment of stroke.
Almost 60 quality measures in the following seven areas are studied: mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience, effectiveness of care, timeliness of care and efficient use of medical imaging.
“This honor recognizes the passion, expertise, dedication and compassionate care of our great people at Mercy,” Mercy Hospital President Ann Schumacher said in a statement.
