Under pressure to leave the Mall of the Bluffs by Dec. 31, Club Meow, a cat grooming company, had to move quickly.
Since moving to a new location at 1840 Madison Ave., Suite 6, owner Mel Brink said she’s had an outpouring of support from the community, neighboring companies, mall walkers, family and — more importantly — the boarding cats.
“It’s been really good, and the cats like it,” Brink said. “The (cats) that were crabby at the other two places are a lot nicer here.”
The move was estimated to have taken around four weeks. In the new space, old carpet was torn out, the concrete floor was stained and sealed, and Brink had some additional plumbing done.
Brink’s new space is 300 square feet smaller than the older location. Due to the shrinkage, Brink said she only lost two boarding suites, but everything is is “pretty much the same.”
Cat owners who need overnight services need not to fret — Brink provides a 24/7 monitoring service for overnight boarding. She said in the new location, pet owners should have a better view of their cats.
Since the move, Club Meow has not adjusted its price of service. Short-hair full grooms cost $45, hairless full grooms cost $35 and long-hair full grooms cost $55. Nail trims, “mini” sanitary trims, ear and face cleans, a “hair flow dry” and “comb out” are included in those prices.
Add on services such as anti-shed treatments, a lion’s cut or comb cut, dino cut, belly shaves, toe tufts and more are also available.
Brink brings a wealth of experience to Council Bluffs as one of 12 National Cat Grooming Institute certifiers around the world.
“Council Bluffs has a very rare situation here,” she said. “I can take students from all over the world to become a certified feline master on behalf of the institute, and there are only about 700 (certified feline masters) worldwide.”
Brink said she’s one of two Certified Feline Master Groomers in Iowa — the other master groomer works in Ames. No master groomers work in Nebraska, she said.
For cat owners, Brink recommended grooming their cats quarterly with the seasons, or every three to eight weeks for long hair cats like Persians, Siberians and Ragdolls.
“During your spring cleaning process, don’t leave the kitty out,” she said.
Club Meow can house up to 30 cats in 19 boarding suites, open from Sunday to Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Wednesday, the club is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
