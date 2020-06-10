Drew Kamp will be the next president and CEO of the Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce.
Kamp, 32, is an Omaha native who’ll come to Council Bluffs from the Ames Chamber of Commerce, where he’s currently vice president.
Familiar with Council Bluffs through Omaha-area ties, Kamp said that familiarity also includes work between the Ames and Council Bluffs chambers during his time in north-central Iowa.
“I know there’s so much opportunity and potential in the Council Bluffs community,” Kamp said.
Kamp will replace interim president and CEO Tom Hanafan.
Kamp was promoted to vice president in Ames in January and his role there has included work on rural community and economic development, business retention and expansion, and public policy.
“That’s my passion,” Kamp said of public policy, an area the Council Bluffs chamber has increased focus on in recent years.
Kamp studied political science with a focus on public policy at Creighton University in Omaha and received a Masters of Public Administration — with a focus on local government — from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He worked for Nebraska Sen. Ben Nelson before moving to Ames to join the chamber and take on a contracted role as the director of Story County community outreach in 2013. He’s served as director of public policy for the chamber since April of 2014 and was named director of business retention and expansion in March of 2017.
Additionally, Kamp has served as the executive director of Ames Main Street and worked on business development for the City of Ames, both also contracted jobs. He noted Ames Main Street is among the roles he’s had that involved fundraising. He also raised funds for the Miracle Field and All-Inclusive Playground in Ames, which offers recreation amenities to residents of all abilities.
“Anytime you’re in a position like this,” he said of becoming president and CEO in Council Bluffs, “you need to be able to fund-raise.”
And while he has a passion for public policy, Kamp was energetic in discussing every role he’s played with the Ames chamber — and what that’ll mean in his new position in Council Bluffs.
“I like to call myself a Swiss Army tool. I try to do a little bit of everything,” Kamp said. “I want to bring that to Council Bluffs. I’m able to adapt, to do a lot of different roles. I’ve done them in the past and plan to in the future.”
Kamp said he plans to hit the ground running when he takes over the Council Bluffs chamber on Aug. 1. He said getting to know staff, businesses that are chamber members and the various public and private partners in the city at the top of his to-do list.
Touching on the existing industry focus of the job, he noted anywhere from 70-85% of a city’s growth comes in that sector.
“The significant majority of your growth is found there,” he said. “How you get those opportunities is through your retention visits.”
Meeting with company decision-makers, building a rapport, finding out what their needs and wants are help build those relationships, he said.
“That’s how you get those people to want to be on your board. Help them see the value the chamber offers,” he said. “Help them address any issues they have.”
Kamp said in working with both private and public partners in the city the goal will be to “make sure we’re pulling in the same direction moving the community forward.”
“Drew brings a valuable and varied skillset to our chamber along with the energy needed to take our organization to the next level,” Judd Knipsel, Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors president and local State Farm agent, said in announcing the hire. “Drew stood out from a strong list of candidates because of his strong background in public policy, workforce, and economic development. We are excited to welcome him to Council Bluffs.”
Kamp is a Creighton Prep High School grad and will be moving to Council Bluffs with his wife, Sunni, and their 10-week-old son Liam. He said his parents, brother and sister-in-law and their three children live in Omaha. Another brother is currently teaching English in South Korea.
