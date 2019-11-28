The west side of Council Bluffs just gained a new bar and grill that pays homage to the area.
FiftyOne 501 Grill ‘N Bar opened at 4104 River’s Edge Parkway Thursday.
Brothers and co-owners Brian and Matt Young had talked about opening a bar-styled restaurant for 25 years, Matt said. They decided to move forward with their idea after seeing the new apartments and other developments at Rivers Edge Parkway a year ago.
“We grew up in this neighborhood and have been here our entire lives,” Matt said. “One day we were standing out in our parent’s driveway and we were looking over at this development and said ‘Hey, I have an idea, let’s open up a bar right here.’”
Brian said he came up with the name based on the zipcode since the two brothers grew up in the area. Photos of how the area previously looked will hang in the restaurant in the future, Matt said.
Over the past year, the brothers and Larry Hansen from General Construction Management LLC worked to put the bar and grill together. The brothers said they personally put together the bar and put up the LED lights.
“This is a place for families and friends, and that’s what we wanted it to be,” Matt said.
A soft opening was held Thursday mainly for family and some close friends. The full menu was offered as of Saturday.
Beer, burgers, pizza and wings were chosen for a menu that Matt described as “limited” to put extra effort into each dish. This food includes homemade sauces on the pizzas and wings, a kids menu where everything is $1.99, and Irish textured beef for the burgers. FiftyOne 501 Grill ‘N Bar is one of the only places in the U.S. that uses this particular beef as the main beef for burgers, Brian said.
“We tried to price it so families can come enjoy themselves and watch football. Things seem to be going pretty good right now, but we’re only two days in,” Matt said.
The restaurant will host a ribbon cutting, and is interested in hosting biking events in the future.
Sunday through Thursday, the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays the restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. until 2 a.m.
