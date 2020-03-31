Have a Heart Compassionate Care medical cannabis dispensary in Council Bluffs has permanently closed.
The Iowa Department of Public Health said it was informed of the closure on Monday. The dispensary, located at 3616 Ninth Ave., opened on Dec. 1, 2018. The state said the Have a Heart dispensary in Davenport has permanently closed as well.
Attempts to reach Have a Heart Compassionate Care and MedPharm Iowa, the state’s main medical cannabis manufacturer, weren't immediately successful on Monday.
According to the state, patients and Caregivers are still be able to purchase medical cannabidiol products at Iowa’s three other licensed dispensaries:
• MedPharm Iowa — 5700 Sunnybrook Drive, Sioux City
• Iowa Cannabis Company — 1955 La Porte Road, Waterloo
• MedPharm Iowa — 7239 Apple Valley Drive, Windsor Heights
"Providing patient access to medical cannabidiol products is important to the department, and we understand the difficulties that these closures may cause for patients and Caregivers in the Council Bluffs and Davenport areas," public health officials said in a release. "The department is committed to providing patient access, and will work to license two new dispensaries as soon as possible."
For more information, contact the Office of Medical Cannabidiol at 515-725-2076 or by email at medical.cannabidiol@idph.iowa.gov.
