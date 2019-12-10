A new data center is coming to Council Bluffs.
CyrusOne, a real estate investment trust that specializes in data center properties, will break ground at 4700 Gifford Road off Veterans Memorial Highway south of the Council Bluffs Recycling Center, according to the company. The first phase of the facility will open in the fall of 2020. The center will have 24 megawatts of power with roughly 60,000 square feet of data hall space for cloud customers.
The new data center campus is strategically located on the 41st parallel, with the majority of data traffic in the United States passing through Council Bluffs via a large collection of fiber optic cables from the nation’s telecommunication companies, a release from the company said. Upon completion, the new data center will provide CyrusOne customers with access to high bandwidth with close proximity to some of the world’s largest cloud companies.
“In many ways, Council Bluffs, with its location on the 41st parallel, is the epicenter of this new digital era. The world’s leading cloud companies continue to invest billions of dollars along this parallel across multiple states and planting a flag in Council Bluffs will allow our customers to capitalize on this unique part of the United States fiber network,” said Gary Wojtaszek, CEO of CyrusOne. “We are excited to partner with Mayor Matt Walsh and the city of Council Bluffs as we help bring local jobs and investment to Iowa.”
Walsh said CyrusOne is a “respected leader within the data center industry.”
A groundbreaking for the new facility is scheduled for this afternoon.
Based in Dallas, CyrusOne provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of information technology infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including more than 200 Fortune 1000 companies, the company said.
For more information, go to www.cyrusone.com.
