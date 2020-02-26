The Council Bluffs Gordmans will remain open, making it the only location in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area after it was announced the last Omaha store will close in the near future.
The retail chain, now owned by Texas-based Stage Stores, will close its only Omaha location in the near future, according to the Omaha World-Herald. The Omaha store is in the West Grayhawk shopping plaza off 149th Street and West Maple Road. It reopened there in 2018 after being closed the year before.
A spokesman for Stage Stores, said in an email to the Nonpareil that the Council Bluffs store will remain open. It appears to be one of the few remaining locations in Iowa.
The Quad City Times reported Tuesday that the stores in Coralville and Cedar Rapids would also close, but the Davenport store would remain open. The Des Moines Register reported Monday that two of the three Gordmans locations in Des Moines will also close soon. The Sioux City Journal reported on Friday that Sioux City’s Gordmans would close as well.
Locations in Mount Pleasant, Keokuk and Waterloo will reportedly also remain open.
Gordmans opened as a single shop in Omaha in 1915. It had employed about 300 people at its Aksarben Village headquarters in 2017, when the headquarters closed and the company sold about half of its 100 stores and its Omaha warehouse to Stage Stores for about $40 million.
The remaining stores, including the Omaha locations, were closed.
— Nancy Gaarder of the BH News Service contributed to this report.
