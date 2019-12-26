Sugar Makery and BitterSweet Dessert Bar are ensuring the new year will be sweet by partnering to open a new business in Council Bluffs next spring.
The Sugar Makery and BitterSweet Dessert Bar will be located at 19278 Conifer Lane.
Katie Rea, owner of Omaha-based BitterSweet Dessert Bar had been working with Glenwood-based Sugar Makery for more than six months when the two businesses decided to open a new space together.
“I know we’re really excited to bring something unique to not only Council Bluffs but the metro area,” Rea said.
This will be Rea’s first brick and mortar store. She previously operated The Chocolates Bar for nine years.
Sugar Makery owners Alexis and Malcolm McCue looked at store fronts in both Papillion, Nebraska, and Council Bluffs. They saw the Council Bluffs location earlier in the year, and it seemed like a “no brainer” for all three owners.
“We’re already in Iowa and we love our state. It just felt right and the location was perfect for us,” Alexis McCue said.
Rea will work primarily in the Council Bluffs location. The McCue’s plan on traveling between both stores.
Plans are being finalized with the architect before construction begins.
The new location will offer popcorn in various flavors, homemade candies and chocolates, soda as well as unique baked goods. The unique baked goods include brownies, customized cakes and individual desserts.
Together, the trio hopes to make a “one-stop sweet shop like no one’s had before.”
“It’s not customer service, it’s a customer experience,” said Alexis McCue. “We really created that in Glenwood and we want to create that in Council Bluffs.”
In Glenwood, part of the unique customer experience includes raising money for the local school. Patrons donate while checking out by rounding up their payment.
That money adds up and typically goes toward a project for a local teacher.
Projects have included purchasing a Cricut machine and furniture. The Cricut machine is used for die-cutting and crafting cuts into material. The machine was used to help students learn their names and the names of their classmates.
“In kindergarten, we start out the year a lot with learning to spell their names and write their names. I wanted to have something that could make it in all different ways and on all different things,” teacher Deb Fajardo said.
An estimated 90% of patrons in Glenwood tend to round up their total, Alexis McCue said.
“We thought it was a good way to get the community involved. At the end of the project, once it’s fully funded, the teacher receives the materials at the school,” McCue said.
She said this process is fairly easy in Glenwood because of one school district.
While working in Omaha, Rea also gave to the community. She gave through the nonprofit Icing Smiles, which helps provide cakes for children with cancer or other life-threatening conditions.
“It’s a very touching moment for a child who’s having a rough go to have a beautiful smile,” Rea said.
Cakes are often given for birthdays, last days of chemo or other special occasions, Rea said. As a parent, she said working with that nonprofit has been especially important for her.
According to Alexis McCue, the owners want to add to the Council Bluffs community as well.
“We want to be as involved as we’re able to be, but we don’t know what that means yet,” Alexis McCue said.
For Rea, it should be easy to get acclimated to the area since she’s a Council Bluffs native. The new location is across the street from her parents’ house, and she’s excited to make cakes for her friends and their relatives in the area.
“To keep in contact with people while making their custom cakes is always a real treat,” Rea said.
