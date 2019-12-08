Dickinson & Clark has settled into its new offices at 535 W. Broadway, former office of The Daily Nonpareil.
The CPA firm and Dickinson Investment Advisors were officially welcomed to its new location during a ribbon cutting on Thursday. The offices were previously at 533 S. Main St.
“We wanted to stay downtown and we found this space was going to be open,” Dickinson & Clark co-owner Tom Umphreys said. “It really helped to keep our practice open in this area.”
The two offices are separated by glass doors at the entrance. The CPAs’ offices are on the right and investment offices on the left. Both companies are co-leasing the space.
The CPA company is owned by Tom Umphreys, Jeremiah Woltemath and Shane Eloe. The investment company is owned by Ron Dickinson and Dave Piatkowski.
Partners in the firm estimated that Umphreys had looked for a new location for 10 years before this office was decided on.
In 2011, the CPA firm expanded the office on Main Street by 4,000 square feet.
Five years ago, there were locations the companies liked but none were “quite what we were looking for,” Umphreys said.
Since the office was purchased, the space has been renovated with new carpet and some split offices. Walls were knocked out for a storage room and some glass walls were turned into hard wall for more privacy.
Owners of both companies said they are enjoying benefits for both employees and clients.
For employees, the owners spoke on how the increased space will improve the busy tax season. Other improvements were increased windows and hiring more part-time employees than in the previous office.
Previously, the office layout was not cohesive for working together on projects. The office is especially busy, the owners said.
Clients also have a few benefits to look forward to at the new office.
“Our clients already appreciate being able to sit in offices and look out the window,” Umphreys said.
Easy parking and proximity were two other client benefits.
The owners also mentioned opportunities for students and the community.
Intern positions increased from two to four, and they hired additional part-time employees.
“A lot of training is through web-based seminars, so we can train a bunch of people now,” said Jeremiah R. Woltemath, a co-owner of Dickinson & Clark.
Now, the space has a projector and speakers arranged in a large training room. This was to better train and allow groups to train easily together.
The CPA company said the community will also benefit form the opportunity of increased jobs and continued participation with community involvement.
The location on West Broadway was solidified for 10 to 15 years with the companies having room to at least double, the owners said.
