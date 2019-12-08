After two successful years, the metaphysical supply store Dorie’s Crystals and Things made a move to 101 Pearl St. in Council Bluffs.
The shop was previously at 1102 N. 16th St.
Owner Dorie Barcus said the move was due to a mix of outgrowing the old store and wanting the shop to be more present. The Pearl Street location added more space and a prominent location traveled by more people.
“I have room for more product now, more people and we can do workshops,” she said. “I couldn’t do that at the other shop.”
Barcus now includes Reiki sessions, tarot/oracle card readings and journey board readings as part of her services.
Reiki is the non-touch practice of healing commonly referred to as energy healing, according to an article published by Medical News Today. A free crystal and intuitive reading are provided with each session at Dorie’s.
Customers can go to Dorie’s for the sale of crystals, dreamcatchers, essential oils, lamps and sprays. Barcus said everything in the store can be used for healing, although regular medicine was also recommended.
“Crystals are very healing. It’s not to take the place of a doctor or medication, but to use with and in addition to,” Barcus said.
The healing properties of crystals work for the seven chakras, she explained. Chakra is defined by Merriam-Webster as any of several points of physical or spiritual energy in the human body.
Other items in the store also worked with chakras or in other ways to ease anxiety, allergies or issues with sleeping.
Among the countless items at Dorie’s, Barcus has made family a prominent aspect in her shop. The sprays she makes were named after her mother, Velma Royalty.
A creative herself, she also made a deck of oracle cards with her granddaughter that can be colored in and another deck that explains the healing properties of crystals.
“My mom was my inspiration,” she said. “My main thing is I wanted to teach people about crystals and Reiki,” she said.
Barcus said she learned about crystals after her mother died eight years ago. While seeing a psychic medium, she was introduced to crystals.
After her job at Conagra moved to Denver, Colorado, Barcus said she felt led to open the shop.
“I was pointed toward spiritual work and helping people,” she said.
These items can be used by anyone and are not based on any religion, she said.
The store is closed Sunday and Monday, but open Tuesday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturday, the shop is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.