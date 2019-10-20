Doubletake Trailer Sales didn’t do a double take after seeing the impact of flooding and devastation in southwest Iowa and Nebraska.
Instead, the company at 17125 Allis Road, leveraged their business to provide discounts for those affected while also marking its near 10th anniversary in trailer sales.
Owner Curt Courtney transitioned from delivery and sales of boats, campers and trailers, to only trailer sales in 2010.
“We used to deliver boats, campers, and enclosed trailers all over the United States, then we decided to go into the business of selling trailers in 2010 and have been selling trailers since then.” said Courtney.
The key part in his transition was switching manufacturers to deliver a higher-quality trailer and variety, such as dump, horse and livestock trailers, Courtney said.
That expansive variety proved effective since March due to the impact of the flooding.
“We were offering trailers pretty much at the bare minimum at that time, so they could move items and start that rebuilding process,” Courtney said.
The company aided a church in Glenwood, so they could deliver items like water to flood victims and assisted individuals buying trailers for flood-related issues.
Doubletake Trailer Sales worked through two government contracts in response to the flooding this year.
For Offutt Air Base, after historic flooding ravaged one-third of the base, including 30 buildings and the 55th Wing headquarters, two major aircraft maintenance facilities and thirty more structures, Doubletake provided two trailers for its maintenance wing to use while the runways are repaired.
For FEMA, the contract provided six trailers for its strike teams to have staged and stocked to respond to disasters, Courtney said.
During the floods, the trailer company was forced to evacuate moving equipment for a 10-day period, which made it hard to do business, Courtney said.
“The (United States Army Corp of Engineers) said that the levy would breach,” Courtney said. “Because of that we moved all our trailers. We were very fortunate that those levies held.”
Areas around the building were flooded with two feet of water despite the levies holding. Presently the company is back in its usual building and and operational. However, the flood is still visible with sitting water in nearby fields.
“It was slow during the flooding and a little after. July was a really strong month, and we attribute that to rebuilding flood damaged properties and moving their stuff,” Courtney said. “We’ve had a good year.”
— BH News Service contributed to this report.
