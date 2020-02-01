It took back-up police officers, stop sticks and a deployed “less than lethal” bean-bag shotgun for a Council Bluffs man to exit his vehicle after a traffic stop Thursday.
Jerry Phipps, 57, was stopped for a traffic violation at 9 p.m. Believing he was under the influence, the Council Bluffs Police Department called for backup.
Before backup could arrive, Phipps is alleged to have fled by vehicle westbound on Second Avenue. He hit stop sticks — which are designed to puncture tires — positioned on 28th Street, police said.
The vehicle continued southbound on 28th Street and eastbound on Ninth Avenue. Officers maneuvered to stop the vehicle in the 1300 block of Ninth Avenue, causing the vehicle to slide off the roadway and into a business parking lot, according to the police.
Once stopped, police said the driver refused to exit the vehicle.
A “less than lethal” bean-bag shotgun was used to shoot out the vehicle’s windows. The driver cooperated and exited the vehicle on his own power, according to police.
Phipps was arrested in suspicion of eluding the police, failure to obey a peace officer, reckless driving, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia.
