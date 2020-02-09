Dusted Charm’s growing clientele has made way for the boutique store to open a second location.
After months of searching, the store announced it will open in the former True Wheel Bike Shop, 120 W. Broadway in May, a few doors down from its current location at 126 E. Broadway.
Work on the new location is scheduled to begin next week, owner Becca Wiggins said.
“Not only are we trying to improve our customer experience, but we wanted to find a space we’d have longevity at — what better space than on the 100 Block,” Wiggins said.
Wiggins said she is keeping the store’s current location, but using the space for offices and shows. The owners chose the new location in hopes to further add to the 100 Block and help make it a “destination spot.”
“We hope once people come and shop, they will see the 100 Block as an experience and visit other local businesses as well,” Wiggins said.
Dusted Charm will continue to bring its charm to a variety of women’s sizes from small to 3XL. In addition to clothing, the boutique sells home decor such as pillows, signs, candles and other gift ideas.
An improved customer experience was a large reason Wiggins said they have been looking for a new place. Wiggins said they are especially thankful for the support the community has shown.
Wiggins began selling graphic shirts from her basement five months before the store opened in 2018. She did this while taking care of her daughter, Maisy, who was diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy Type 1.
Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a genetic disorder affecting the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movement according to the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Wiggins’s sisters, Rachel Jackson and Sara Adams, and mother, Tracy Linquist, joined became co-owners of the store when it opened.
The store has since held multiple give back events, raising money for teachers or funds for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
“Giving back is a huge part of our mission and values at Dusted Charm,” Wiggins said. “It’s who we are and what we stand for.”
Give back events are generally scheduled twice a month. The store gives 25% of total sales for that day to the requested cause. Part of what inspired this was being on the receiving end of this generosity when Maisy was diagnosed in 2015, Wiggins said.
Many causes have contacted Dusted Charm in 2019 and scheduled giveback events for this year.
“The community that’s built around Dusted Charm has been so fun, and it feels like a community supporting us along the way,” Wiggins said. “We really appreciate that.”
— Digital Editor Susan Payne contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.