Patrons of the Eat Fit Go in Council Bluffs now have to "eat, fit and go" somewhere else, unfortunately.
The Eat Fit Go location at 3808 Metro Drive, Suite 102 in Council Bluffs closed its doors Friday.
Owners Jake and Michelle Cook opened the franchise in 2017. They announced the closure via Facebook.
The post stated: "We have enjoyed the stories of how we were able to play a role in helping many live healthier lives. Unfortunately we have come to a point in time where we must close our doors."
Primarily located in the Midwest, Eat Fit Go has four nearby locations in Omaha and one in Sioux City. Gift cards can be used at any of the open locations, Michelle Cook said when reached about the closure.
No reason was given for the closure.
The Council Bluffs location sold items from Rexius Nutrition, and Cook requested patrons continue to support Rexius as a local company.
“Thank you for the support over the past couple of years,” Cook said. “It was a great experience being a part of people’s lives and helping them be healthier.”
Based in Omaha, the Eat Fit Go chain filed for bankruptcy in September of 2018. The company said in a statement that it is “strategically restructuring” to “position the brand for long-term success."
The four remaining locations in Omaha are corporate-owned.
— The BH News Service contributed to this report.
