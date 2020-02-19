SHENANDOAH — Eaton Corporate spokesperson Cara Klaer confirmed Feb. 11 the company will complete the closure of the Shenandoah manufacturing facility by the end of this year.
“This is consistent with what we communicated in 2016 and Eaton has finalized its decision to cease grey iron machining at the Shenandoah facility,” said Klaer. “The management team met with employees today to tell them that they would complete the closure of the facility by the end of 2020.”
The number of employees at the plant was not available.
Klaer said effected employees will receive 60 days advance notice of their positions being eliminated and no immediate staff changes are anticipated.
“I think the timing of the impact will vary by employee and their job responsibility,” said Klaer. “We’re sharing this information with our employees to provide them with a view of the facilities future.”
Klaer said the decision to close the Shenandoah facility was made because class 8 orders have transitioned to an updated Eaton and Cummins joint venture product, Endurant.
“This difficult decision in no way reflects on the hard work of the people in this facility and we are acutely aware of the impact this has on our valued employees and their families. We’re committed to acting with care and concern for the Shenandoah employees and are offering services and support to help them during this transition,” Klaer said.
Klaer said Eaton will be offering place assistance and severance packages to impacted employees who are in good standing at the company. She said all employees that are eligible are encouraged to apply for roles at other Eaton locations.
