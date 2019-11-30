A new family-owned Mexican restaurant will open in Underwood Sunday.
Garcia’s Family Mexican Restaurant grand opening celebration, starting at 11 a.m., coincides with Underwood’s Christmas Lighting Ceremony from 1 to 4 p.m.
The restaurant will serve traditional dishes in seafood, chicken, steak combinations, and will be open seven days a week. Catering is available and in the spring, a large patio area is available for outside dining and parties.
Restaurant owners, siblings Maria and Santana Garcia, searched for an ideal location for six months before deciding on its Underwood location at 118 S. Third St., near UMBA and City Hall.
Santana said in a release from the Western Iowa Development Association there were no other Mexican restaurants between Harlan and Council Bluffs near interstate access.
The siblings are part of the larger Garcia family that has El Sol Mexican Restaurant in Oakland and The Plaza Azteca in Atlantic.
“Our family is here from Iowa and I worked with them for a while. We wanted our food to speak for itself. We are excited to be here,” he said.
Garcia’s will be open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The bar will stay open after 10 p.m., according to the news release.
“We’re so excited. We’ve been waiting for this to happen for a few years,” Santana said. “We’ve been really happy to be a part of this community.”
