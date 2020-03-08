Anyone with a sweet tooth and a dairy or gluten dietary restriction has a new option for desserts in the Bluffs.
Council Bluffs native Vicki Pospisal started Good Flour Confections in late December with those restrictions in mind. The company is located at the new Kitchen Council in the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St.
Since opening, the Pospisal said many customers said they were never able to get that kind of food while “out and about” before.
“It’s kind of cool. It started out as something I literally was doing for myself as something to do, and now it’s making people happy,” she said.
About seven months ago, Pospisal stepped down from her previous work due to debilitating migraines, she said. While at home, she started baking to keep herself busy.
“I did this for health reasons initially because I was on leave from work, and I felt like I needed to change something about my life,” Pospisal said.
Pleasantly surprised, Pospisal made the perfect batch of macaroons on her first try. Although, the next 500 batches turned out terrible, she said.
This put her on the quest for the perfect macaroni, and she decided to keep baking and sure enough, Good Flour Confections started selling cutie pies at Full Fledged Brewing Company for its “Meet the Vendor: Pints & Pies” event.
Her sweets are regularly available at Em and Liv’s Hard Bean Coffee at 149 W. Broadway.
“To finish something and give it to someone and see them get like a yummy face, to me is super fulfilling and rewarding,” Pospisal said.
Desserts include cutie pies, cake pops, muffins, as well as full sized cakes, full sized pies and more.
For more information or to order online go to goodflourconfections.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.