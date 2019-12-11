Graceview Courtyard, the second Immanuel Communities senior living center in Iowa and first in Council Bluffs, is now accepting applications for its new $11 million senior living facility opening in March of 2020.
Designed for residents 55 and older, the facility will house 28 one-bedroom and 28 two-bedroom apartments with surface parking, fully functioning kitchens and in-unit washers and dryers, according to an Immanuel official.
“As Immanuel’s second community in Iowa and first in Council Bluffs, we’re thrilled to offer an affordable yet high-quality option for residents,” said Jennifer Knecht, vice president marketing and sales for Immanuel.
Knecht said the building is designed “with large windows full of beautiful views of the area’s iconic rolling scenery and in an ideal location.”
The facility will not offer onsite healthcare support services, but residents are welcome and encouraged to bring in outside support services should those needs arise, Knecht said. Community amenities for residents include a wellness space, art studio and beauty salon.
Lund-Ross Constructors was hired as the contractor for the build and Holland Basham Architects was chosen for all architectural design work. Funding to build the facility at 1681 College Road comes from the Low Income Housing Tax Credit Program at 30%, low interest loans at 20% and an estimated 50% from Immanuel as an equity contribution, according to Knecht. The project also received workforce housing credits, sales and real estate tax abatement and low income housing tax credits.
Interested seniors can submit an application in person and receive additional information on the property at the YMCA Healthy Living Center today from 11 to 4 p.m. After today, applications may be dropped off or mailed to Immanuel Courtyard at 6757 Newport Ave., Omaha, Neb. To receive an application by mail or speak with a senior living consultant, call 712-828-4477.
