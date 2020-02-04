Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home changes ownership

SHENANDOAH — New owners of Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home, Marty and Kristy Rieken, were introduced to the public at an open house Jan. 29. The Riekens purchased the business at 208 W. Clarinda Ave. in Shenandoah from Vaughn and Joan Livingston.
Originally from Griswold, the Riekens reside in Oakland with their five children. Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home will be the third business for the Riekens. They own Vieth Funeral Home in Oakland and Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold.
Marty serves as the district four governor for the Iowa Funeral Directors Association. He will be as involved in the day-to-day running of Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home as his schedule will allow, but he said he is confident the business is in good hands with Matt Livingston and Staci Shearer. He said there are no plans to change how the business is run.
Livingston and Shearer are both funeral directors and preneed sales agents at Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home.
“We are looking forward to continuing to serve the families of southwest Iowa along with Marty and Kristy,” said Shearer.
Fred Hackett Sr. started Hackett Funeral Home in 1951, and the tradition was carried on by his son, Fred Hackett Jr. In 1983, they brought Vaughn on board, and Vaughn and his wife, Joan, purchased the funeral home in 2002.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.